Make your email seek out

DESCRIPTION AND USE OF PRODUCT

Quokka.io (the “Software”) developed by Animal Spaces Inc. (the “Company” or “we”), is a web-based application to return your users and/or customers with which you (“user”, “you”, “customer”) may sync retargeting ads from different platforms, with various customer relationship management (“CRM”)and e-mail marketing software. The software gives users a single-point of management for retargeting audiences, simplifying this process, and integration within your chosen marketing (and not only) software. Quokka.io (the “Software”). All users have the right to protection of their personal data. The Company protects the rights of its subscribers through transparency regarding the collection and use of personal data. In using data that may directly or indirectly identify you, we enforce a principle of strict necessity when utilizing customer information. For this reason, we have set up the Software in such a way that the use of your personal data is kept to a minimum, only utilizing recorded customer information where it is required by the Company. The limited data collected may be transmitted upon request to governmental authorities and police forces. For any further information on our Privacy Policy, you may contact us at: 251 Little Falls Drive, Wilmington, New Castle County, Delaware 19808-1674.

QUESTIONS AND CONCERNS

If you have any questions or comments, or if you want to update, delete, or change any Personal Information we hold, or you have a concern about the way in which we have handled any privacy matter, please contact us by email at: ross@quokka.io

DATA COLLECTED

Quokka collects personal data directly from our customers who are companies that use our software. This data may consist of, but is not limited to, name, email, physical address, billing info (credit card), and phone number. Quokka remains the data controller for this information. When our client transfers contacts from their data subjects into our software we may also receive the following personal data about their data subjects, name, age, email address, phone numbers and any other data we need to work properly and according to the laws of the State and the Country. Additional data subject information may also be provided dependent on our client’s request to those individuals. Quokka is the data processor for this information. Data collected by the Software is stored in log files. The information inside the log files includes internet protocol (IP) addresses, type of browser, Internet Service Provider (ISP), date/time stamp, referring/exit pages, and number of clicks to analyze trends, administer the site, track user’s movement around the site, and gather demographic information. IP addresses, and other such information are not linked to any information that is personally identifiable. The Company does use cookies to store information about visitor’s preferences, record user-specific information on which pages the user access or visit, customize web page content based on visitor’s browser type or other information that the visitor sends via their browser. Users can control the use of cookies at the individual browser level. For more information about our use of cookies and other tracking technologies, as well as how to opt out of the use of cookies, please refer to our Cookie Statement here.

USE OF PERSONAL DATA

The Personal Data which you voluntarily provide to the Software is collected and processed by the Company for purposes strictly related to the use and promotion of the Software and may also be accessed and used by Facebook, Inc. automatically as a part of its operational functions. Customer Data is used only by the Company. It is not sold or provided to vendors, direct mail concerns, e-mail list services, etc. From time to time, we may conduct on-line surveys, which ask visitors for voluntary information on various topics of interest related to the Software and other products and services offered by the Company. Information supplied for on-line surveys is used only by the Company and is not sold or provided to vendors, direct mail concerns, e-mail list services, etc. The company may be liable for the appropriate transfer of personal data to third parties, unless the company proves that it is not responsible for the event giving rise to the damage.

DISCLOSURE OF PERSONAL DATA

The company will share personal information with organizations outside of its own if the information is necessary for the following: (a) meet legal, or regulatory requests; (b) investigate breaches of the Terms of Service of the Software; (c) Enforce the Terms of Service of the Software; (d) or to carry out reasonably necessary functions as required by the Company. Note that we may be required to share individual personal data in response to lawful requests from public authorities including to meet national security and law enforcement requirements.

INFORMATION SECURITY

The Company takes all reasonable precautions when in the transmission and storage of personal data. Including but not limited to data encryption and restricting access to information from non-essential employees of the Company.

ACCESS TO YOUR PERSONAL DATA

You are entitled to obtain your Personal Data from the Company and to a) update or correct your personal data; b) prohibit or block your personal information from being used in violation of the law; c) obtain the identity of any and all third parties to whom your Personal Data has been disclosed; and d) receive certification that the obligations in letters a), b), and c) have been met, unless the same is impossible or involves the use of manifestly disproportionate means compared to the protected right. You are entitled to opt out of the processing of Personal Data for purposes of sending advertising materials or direct sale or for carrying out market research or commercial communication. You can opt out of our communication just clicking the link “UNSUBSCRIBE ” in every email that we send.

INTERNATIONAL TRANSFER OF DATA

Our servers are located in the United States, so your information may be transferred to, stored, or processed in the United States. While the data protection, privacy, and other laws of the United States might not be as comprehensive as those in your country, we take many steps to protect your privacy. By using our Websites, you understand and consent to the collection, storage, processing, and transfer of your information to our facilities in the United States and those third parties with whom we share it as described in this policy.

EU-US PRIVACY SHIELD AND SWISS-US PRIVACY SHIELD

Animal Spaces, Inc. participates in and has certified its compliance with the EU – U.S. Privacy Shield Framework and the Swiss – U.S. Privacy Shield Framework. Animal Spaces, Inc. is committed to subjecting all personal data received from European Union (EU) member countries and Switzerland, in reliance on the Privacy Shield Framework, to the Framework’s applicable Principles. To learn more about the Privacy Shield Framework, and to view our certification,visit the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Privacy Shield website: https://www.privacyshield.gov/welcome. A list of Privacy Shield participants is maintained by the Department of Commerce and is available at: https://www.privacyshield.gov/list Animal Spaces, Inc. is responsible for the processing of personal data it receives, under the Privacy Shield Framework, and subsequently transfers to the customers that use Quokka products and form. Animal Spaces, Inc. complies with the Privacy Shield Principles for all onward transfers of personal data from the EU and Switzerland. With respect to personal data received or transferred pursuant to the Privacy Shield Framework, Animal Spaces, Inc. is subject to the investigatory and enforcement powers of the U.S. Federal Trade Commission. In certain situations, Company may be required to disclose personal data in response to lawful requests by public authorities, including to meet national security or law enforcement requirements. In compliance with the Privacy Shield Principles, Animal Spaces, Inc. commits to resolve complaints about our collection or use of your personal information. European Union or Swiss individuals with inquiries or complaints regarding our Privacy Shield policy should for contactAnimal Spaces, Inc. sending an email to ross@quokka.io. Animal Spaces, Inc. has further committed to refer unresolved Privacy Shield complaints to BBB EU Privacy Shield, an alternative dispute resolution provider located in the United States. If you do not receive timely acknowledgment of your complaint from us, or if we have not resolved your complaint, please contact or visit, https://www.bbb.org/EU-privacy-shield/for-eu-consumers The services of BBB EU Privacy Shield are provided at no cost to you. Under certain conditions, more fully described on the Privacy Shield website https://www.privacyshield.gov/article?id=How-to-Submit-a-Complaint, you may invoke binding arbitration before a Privacy Shield Panel when other dispute resolution procedures have been exhausted.

COMMITMENT TO THE GDPR

The GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) is an important piece of legislation that is designed to strengthen and unify data protection laws for all individuals within the European Union. The regulation will become effective and enforceable on the 25th May 2018. Quokka is fully committed to achieving compliance with the GDPR prior to the regulation’s effective date.

WHEN IS THIS PRIVACY POLICY APPLICABLE

The Privacy Policy applies to all services offered by the Company, including the Software, Quokka.io. The Privacy Policy does not apply to external services such as those offered by Facebook, or any other software packages not owned by the Company.

COMPLIANCE

The company will, when requested, comply with local and federal law. We will work with appropriate authorities to resolve complaints regarding customer information.

CHANGES

Our Privacy Policy may change from time to time. The Company will post any privacy policy changes on this page. BY UTILIZING THE SOFTWARE, Quokka.io, YOU ACKNOWLEDGE AND AGREE TO THIS PRIVACY POLICY. YOU ALSO ACKNOWLEDGE THAT YOU HAVE READ AND AGREE TO THE TERMS OF SERVICE.

CONTACT US

If you have any questions about this Privacy Policy, please contact us at: ross@quokka.io.